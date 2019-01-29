Men's Divorce School Webinar in Louisville

Cordell & Cordell is offering a free Men’s Divorce School webinar for men in the Louisville, Ky., area from noon to 1 p.m. EDT on Tuesday, January 29. The webinar will cover the 10 stupidest mistakes men make when facing divorce and how to avoid them.

Divorce is a confusing and unfamiliar process for most guys. It is crucial to know the rules of the game so you can avoid making the common mistakes that could end up harming your case. The Louisville Men’s Divorce School webinar provides an easy and convenient way to learn what you need to know about divorce from the comfort of your home or office.

During the webinar, a Cordell & Cordell divorce attorney will identify the 10 most common mistakes men make during divorce, including moving out of the marital home, choosing the wrong lawyer, waiting on your wife to file, concealing information from your attorney, and more.

Divorce is an event that can derail your life if you make the wrong decisions during the process. Information is power in divorce, and the complimentary Louisville Men’s Divorce School webinar is an easy and convenient way to learn how to prevent a simple misstep from jeopardizing your future.

Click here to register for the webinar. You can also find more information about what is covered in the webinar at MensDivorceSchool.com.

For more information call (866) 323-7529 or visit MensDivorceSchool.com