Menopause The Musical®l at RiverPark Center

Menopause The Musical® at RiverPark Center

Set in a department store, four women meet while shopping for a black lace bra at a lingerie sale. After noticing similarities among one another, the cast jokes about their woeful hot flashes, mood swings, wrinkles, weight gain, and much more. These women form a sisterhood and a unique bond with the entire audience as they rejoice in celebrating that menopause is no longer “The Silent Passage.” It’s the Hilarious Celebration of Women and The Change!®

For more information, please call 270.687.2770 or visit riverparkcenter.org/