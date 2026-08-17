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Meredith Wilson's The Music Man at Glema Mahr

The Music Man follows the fast-talking traveling salesman Harold Hill as he cons the people of River City, Iowa, into buying instruments and uniforms for a boy’s band that he vows to organize – this, despite the fact that he doesn’t know a trombone from a treble clef. His plans to skip town with the cash are foiled when he falls for Marin, the Librarian, who transforms him into a respectable citizen by curtain’s fall.

Presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). Sponsored by Don and Mary Susan Fishman. Permanent support for community theatre presentations is provided by the J.B. & Kiel Moore Community Programs Endowment.

Tickets: $18/Youth $10

For more information call 270-821-2787 or visit glemacenter.universitytickets.com