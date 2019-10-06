Mermaid & Pirate Breakfast at Newport Aquarium

Experience mermaids like never before! Bring your family to enjoy breakfast with a magical mermaid and meet some pirate friends.

During this very special breakfast, get exclusive access to meet a mermaid while dining in the Riverside Room with beautiful views of the Cincinnati Skyline and Ohio River. You’ll even meet some pirates who just made their way to Newport Aquarium from their adventures at sea. As a bonus, each child will receive a magical piece of treasure to take home during the meet & greet.

After breakfast, get VIP first access to explore Newport Aquarium before it opens to the general public and be among the first to see a mermaid swim underwater in the Coral Tunnel. NEW in 2019, don’t miss Mermaid Cove where you can talk to a mermaid while she swims with her stingray friends.

Menu

Breakfast Buffet includes scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, biscuits & country gravy, french toast sticks, home fried potatoes & assorted fruit with yogurt.

Beverages include orange juice, apple juice, coffee & water.

For more information call 1-(800) 406-3474 or visit newportaquarium.com