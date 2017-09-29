Mermaids and Pirates at Newport Aquarium

Newport Aquarium One Aquarium Way, Kentucky 41071

For a limited time, discover the magic of Mermaids & Pirates when they splash into Newport Aquarium. Be amazed during the daily mermaid appearances as you watch them swim in our Amazon Tunnel with their favorite Newport Aquarium animals every day.

Throughout your adventure at Newport Aquarium you’ll encounter swashbuckling pirates, and even get the chance to meet one in the aquarium’s newest experience - Stingray Hideaway.

Plus, meet a mermaid up-close and out of the water during one of our daily meet and greet times. It’s all free with admission ticket or a Newport Aquarium Annual Pass. Adult tickets are $24.99 and children’s ticket are $16.99. Every day Mermaids guests have the opportunity to personally meet and talk with one of the Mermaids as well as have a special photo opportunity with them.

Meet and greets are held in Shark Ray Bay Theater and the schedule varies by day, check website for times.

For more information visit newportaquarium.com

Newport Aquarium One Aquarium Way, Kentucky 41071
