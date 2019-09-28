× Expand Newport Aquarium Mermaid

Mermaids at the Newport Aquarium

Mermaids are returning to Newport Aquarium for a limited time only event, September 28 – October 14.

Be mesmerized as you see Mermaids swim underwater in the Coral Reef Tunnel among tropical fish. And now, for the first time ever, mermaids and stingrays can swim right up and meet you in the all new Mermaid Cove!

Make friends with Mermaids and Pirates and hear all about their adventures across the world’s seas.

These special mermaids are visiting Newport Aquarium from different parts of the world, and along the way you’ll hear about how important ocean conservation is for them and all sea life.

The Mermaid and Pirate Experience is included with Newport Aquarium admission.

For more information call (800) 406-3474 or visit newportaquarium.com