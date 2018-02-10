Met Opera - L’Elisir d’Amore at The Grand Theatre

to Google Calendar - Met Opera - L’Elisir d’Amore at The Grand Theatre - 2018-02-10 13:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Met Opera - L’Elisir d’Amore at The Grand Theatre - 2018-02-10 13:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Met Opera - L’Elisir d’Amore at The Grand Theatre - 2018-02-10 13:00:00 iCalendar - Met Opera - L’Elisir d’Amore at The Grand Theatre - 2018-02-10 13:00:00

The Grand Theatre 308 Saint Clair Street, Frankfort, Kentucky 40601

Met Opera - L’Elisir d’Amore at The Grand Theatre

Pretty Yende debuts a new role at the Met with her first Adina opposite Matthew Polenzani, who enthralled Met audiences as Nemorino in 2013 with his ravishing “Una furtiva lagrima.” Bartlett Sher’s production is charming, with deft comedic timing, but also emotionally revealing. Domingo Hindoyan conducts.

L’Elisir d’Amore has been among the most consistently popular operatic comedies for almost two centuries. The story deftly combines comic archetypes with a degree of genuine character development rare in works of this type. Its ending is as much a foregone conclusion as it would be in a romantic comedy film today—the joy is in the journey, and Donizetti created one of his most instantly appealing scores for this ride.

For more information call (502) 352-7469 or visit grandtheatrefrankfort.org

Info
The Grand Theatre 308 Saint Clair Street, Frankfort, Kentucky 40601 View Map
Concerts & Live Music
to Google Calendar - Met Opera - L’Elisir d’Amore at The Grand Theatre - 2018-02-10 13:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Met Opera - L’Elisir d’Amore at The Grand Theatre - 2018-02-10 13:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Met Opera - L’Elisir d’Amore at The Grand Theatre - 2018-02-10 13:00:00 iCalendar - Met Opera - L’Elisir d’Amore at The Grand Theatre - 2018-02-10 13:00:00

Tags

Nov2017

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Sunday

November 5, 2017

Monday

November 6, 2017

Tuesday

November 7, 2017

Wednesday

November 8, 2017

Thursday

November 9, 2017

Friday

November 10, 2017

Saturday

November 11, 2017

Submit Yours