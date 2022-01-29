Met Opera - Rigoletto at The Grand Theatre

Tony Award­–winning director Bartlett Sher offers a bold new take on Verdi’s timeless tragedy, re-setting the opera’s action to 1920s Europe, with Art Deco sets by Michael Yeargan and elegant costumes by Catherine Zuber. Baritone Quinn Kelsey, a commanding artist at the height of his powers, brings his searing portrayal of the title role to the Met for the first time, starring alongside soprano Rosa Feola as Gilda and tenor Piotr Beczaa as the Duke of Mantua, with leading maestro Daniele Rustioni on the podium.

For more information call (502) 352-7469 or visit grandtheatrefrankfort.org