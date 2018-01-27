Met Opera - Tosca at The Grand Theatre

Sir David McVicar’s ravishing new production offers a splendid backdrop for two extraordinary sopranos sharing the title role of the jealous prima donna: Sonya Yoncheva (pictured above in La Traviata) and Anna Netrebko. Vittorio Grigolo and Marcelo Álvarez alternate in the role of Tosca’s revolutionary artist lover Cavaradossi, with Sir Bryn Terfel, Michael Volle, and Željko Lučić as the depraved police chief Scarpia. Music Director Emeritus James Levine conducts.

For more information call (502) 352-7469 or visit grandtheatrefrankfort.org