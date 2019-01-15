MetOpera - Adriana Lecouveur at The Grand Theatre

to Google Calendar - MetOpera - Adriana Lecouveur at The Grand Theatre - 2019-01-15 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - MetOpera - Adriana Lecouveur at The Grand Theatre - 2019-01-15 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - MetOpera - Adriana Lecouveur at The Grand Theatre - 2019-01-15 19:30:00 iCalendar - MetOpera - Adriana Lecouveur at The Grand Theatre - 2019-01-15 19:30:00

The Grand Theatre 308 Saint Clair Street, Frankfort, Kentucky 40601

MetOpera - Adriana Lecouveur at The Grand Theatre

Soprano Anna Netrebko joins the ranks of Renata Tebaldi, Montserrat Caballé, and Renata Scotto, taking on—for the first time at the Met—the title role of the real-life French actress who dazzled 18th-century audiences with her on-and offstage passion. The soprano is joined by tenor Piotr Beczała as Adriana's lover, Maurizio. The principal cast also features mezzo-soprano Anita Rachvelishvili and baritone Ambrogio Maestri. Gianandrea Noseda conducts. Sir David McVicar's staging, which sets the action in a working replica of a Baroque theater, premiered at the Royal Opera House in London, where the Guardian praised the "elegant production, sumptuously designed ... The spectacle guarantees a good night out."

Tickets: $23 Adult & $18 Student

For more information call (502) 352-7469 or visit grandtheatrefrankfort.org

Info
The Grand Theatre 308 Saint Clair Street, Frankfort, Kentucky 40601 View Map
Concerts & Live Music
502.352.7469
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - MetOpera - Adriana Lecouveur at The Grand Theatre - 2019-01-15 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - MetOpera - Adriana Lecouveur at The Grand Theatre - 2019-01-15 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - MetOpera - Adriana Lecouveur at The Grand Theatre - 2019-01-15 19:30:00 iCalendar - MetOpera - Adriana Lecouveur at The Grand Theatre - 2019-01-15 19:30:00

Tags

Dec Jan Cover

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Monday

December 10, 2018

Tuesday

December 11, 2018

Wednesday

December 12, 2018

Thursday

December 13, 2018

Friday

December 14, 2018

Saturday

December 15, 2018

Sunday

December 16, 2018

Submit Yours