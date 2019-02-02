MetOpera - La Fille du Regiment at The Grand Theatre

Tenor Javier Camarena and soprano Pretty Yende team up for a feast of bel canto vocal fireworks—including the show-stopping tenor aria “Ah! Mes amis,” with its nine high Cs. Alessandro Corbelli and Maurizio Muraro trade off as the comic Sergeant Sulpice, with mezzo-soprano Stephanie Blythe as the outlandish Marquise of Berkenfield. Enrique Mazzola conducts.

Tickets: $23 Adult & $18 Student

For more information call (502) 352-7469 or visit grandtheatrefrankfort.org