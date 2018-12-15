MetOpera - La Traviata at The Grand Theatre

The Grand Theatre 308 Saint Clair Street, Frankfort, Kentucky 40601

MetOpera - La Traviata at The Grand Theatre

 Yannick Nézet-Séguin conducts Michael Mayer’s richly textured new production, featuring a dazzling 18th-century setting that changes with the seasons. Soprano Diana Damrau plays the tragic heroine, Violetta, and tenor Juan Diego Flórez returns to the Met for the first time in five seasons to sing the role of Alfredo, Violetta’s hapless lover. Baritone Quinn Kelsey is Alfredo’s father, Germont, who destroys their love. Later performances feature Anita Hartig, Stephen Costello, Artur Ruciński, and Plácido Domingo.

For more information call (502) 352-7469 or visit grandtheatrefrankfort.org

Concerts & Live Music
502.352.7469
