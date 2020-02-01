MetOpera - The Gershwins’ Porgy and Bess at The Grand Theatre

The Gershwins’ modern American masterpiece has its first Met performances in almost three decades, starring bass-baritone Eric Owens and soprano Angel Blue in the title roles. Director James Robinson’s stylish production transports audiences to Catfish Row, a setting vibrant with the music, dancing, emotion, and heartbreak of its inhabitants.

$23 Ticket $18 Student Ticket

For more information call (502) 352-7469 or visit grandtheatrefrankfort.org