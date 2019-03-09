Metallica’s WorldWired Tour at KFC Yum! Center
Metallica’s WorldWired Tour returns to North America!
For more information visit kfcyumcenter.com
KFC Yum! Center 1 Arena Plaza, Louisville, Kentucky 40202
Metallica’s WorldWired Tour at KFC Yum! Center
Metallica’s WorldWired Tour returns to North America!
For more information visit kfcyumcenter.com
June 5, 2018
June 6, 2018
June 7, 2018
June 8, 2018
June 9, 2018
June 10, 2018
Vested Interest Publications, Inc. | P.O. Box 559 | 100 Consumer Lane, Frankfort KY 40601 | 888-329-0053