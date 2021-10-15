Michael Palascak at Planet of the Tapes

× Expand Planet of the Tapes Michael Palascak (Comedy Central, Last Comic Standing, DryBar comedy) performs at Planet of the Tapes!

Michael Palascak is a comedian who grew up in Indiana and now lives in LA. He performed on both The Late Late Show with James Corden and The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in the same year. He has over 1 million views on YouTube.

In addition, his resume includes A Little Late with Lilly Singh, The Tonight Show, Letterman, Craig Ferguson, Conan, has a Comedy Central Half Hour special, and was a Top 5 Finalist on Last Comic Standing where one judge claimed, "My first impression of Michael was a great likeability. This is a guy that could star in a sitcom." Michael's likeability allows him to relate to his audiences in a real way which sets up the huge laughs he gets from his sharp, personal material.

Consistently writing and performing, this summer Michael released both a new album - The Internet Live through 800 Pound Gorilla and a new stand-up special on the Dry Bar app - 1984, available for free streaming. Drew Hunt of The Chicago Reader wrote about Michael, "In a lot of ways, he represents the ideal antidote to the sort of unbridled cynicism that pervades much of contemporary stand-up." Michael's optimism continues in the new National Lampoon series - The Bright Side where he takes a positive stance on a negative topic streaming on YouTube.

