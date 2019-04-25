× Expand BG Area Convention and Visitors Bureau National Corvette Museum

Michelin National Corvette Museum Bash

Kickoff of the NCM on site event season – The Bash traditionally marks the rollout of the next model year Corvette; the place where you can see them up close and in detail. Bash 2019 will provide enthusiasts the chance to see the new 2020 Corvette Stingray and ZR1 up close as well as getting all the latest information about the all new 7th Generation Corvette. Seminars will feature speakers discussing ‘What’s new in the 2020 model year’, the award-winning body structure, as well as using your 7th generation navigation system. As in past years there will be a large contingent of GM engineers and designers from Warren Tech Center, and the Bowling Green Assembly Plant ready to answer your every question, giving a seminar. Also, back to Bash is our LT5 engine building demonstration by BGAP Bryan Lee & team.

Returning activities include a seminar and classroom sessions by GM certified Corvette Technicians Paul Koerner. Enjoy guided road tours, two celebrity choice car shows, the Ladies’ Oasis, and the expanded Garage Party with women of the GM Corvette Team. The ladies will cover all aspects of Corvettes including maintenance, engineering and even high-performance driving (ladies only).

For more information call (270) 782-0800 or visit corvettemuseum.org