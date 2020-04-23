× Expand VisitBGKY NCM

Michelin National Corvette Museum Bash

April 23-25, 2020. There will be a large contingent of GM engineers and designers from Warren Tech Center and the Bowling Green Assembly Plant ready to answer your every question. The Bash is a mixture of Road Tours to Kentucky Attractions, Presentations by Corvette Celebrities, Product Demonstrations, Technical Seminars, Classroom Sessions with Corvette Technicians, Car Shows, Vendors, the Ladies Oasis, and more.

For more information call (270) 781-7973 or visit corvettemuseum.org