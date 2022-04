Michelle J. Rodriguez headlines Story Cycle Concert at Transylvania University

The Story Cycle Concert is Friday, April 22 at 7:00pm at the Carrick Theater in the Mitchell Fine Arts Building at Transylvania University. Tickets are $15 and seating is General Admission. Masks are required for attendees.

To purchase tickets or previous Story Cycle albums, visit lexingtontheatrecompany.org.

The Story Cycle Concert is Friday, April 22 at 7:00pm at the Carrick Theater in the Mitchell Fine Arts Building at Transylvania University. Tickets are $15 and seating is General Admission. Masks are required for attendees.

To purchase tickets or previous Story Cycle albums, visit lexingtontheatrecompany.org.

For more information call (859) 233-8142 or visit transy.edu