Mid-Week Nature Walk at Bernheim

Autumn reveals many treasures for those willing to take the time for observation. Join Bernheim Naturalists and staff for these lovely afternoon strolls through the trees and changing leaves on Thursdays, Nov. 4, 11, and 19, from 2 to 3:30 p.m.

The cost is $7 for members and $10 for non-members. Registration and payment are required by 4 p.m. on the day prior to the program. Call (502) 955-8512 to reserve a spot or visit Bernheim.org. Please dress for the weather and wear shoes you don’t mind getting earthy. Space is limited, and pets are not allowed.

About Bernheim

Bernheim’s mission is to connect people with nature. Whiskey maker, Isaac W. Bernheim established the 14,000+ acre arboretum and research forest in 1929 as a gift to the people of Kentucky. Bernheim’s gate is open every day 7 a.m. until approximately sunset, except December 25 and January 1. Admission to the park is always free for members and free for all every weekday. Weekends and holidays have a $5 environmental impact fee per vehicle for the public. Schools and tour groups are welcome; please call in advance for fees and scheduling. The Visitor Center and Gift Shop are open 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. every day, including weekends. Isaac’s Café, located in the Visitor Center, is open 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. with refreshments. Bernheim is located in Clermont, KY, about 20 minutes from the Louisville airport. From I-65, take exit 112 and follow the signs. The entrance is approximately one mile from the interstate. Bernheim is a non-profit organization that relies on memberships, grants and donations for support.

For more information or to make reservations call 505-955-8512 or visit bernheim.org