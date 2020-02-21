Midnight in the Mountains Dance Marathon at Morehead State

Morehead State University’s Student Government Association (SGA) is hosting a dance marathon fundraiser event called Midnight in the Mountains from 9 p.m. to 3 a.m. Friday, Feb. 21, at the Recreation and Wellness Center. The cost is $35 for students to participate and includes admission to the event, food and refreshments, and a T-shirt. Other activities include dodgeball and a basketball tournament.

Money raised from Midnight in the Mountains will go to the following resources: Eagle Essentials, which provides students with everyday items like non-perishable food items, hygiene products and school supplies at no cost; the Eagle Emergency Loan Fund, a fund supported by faculty and staff to provide short-term, interest free loans to students who are facing financial barriers; and the SHARE (Student Hardship Assistance Resource Emergency) Fund, which directly supports MSU students during times of financial hardship due to an emergency or life-altering situation.

“As student government, we’re meant to help those in need,” said Connor Tilford, vice president for campus involvement for SGA. “Midnight in the Mountains is just one way we can help those right here in our own nest.” Tilford is a business management major from Paducah.

This event is open to all students to sign up through Feb. 10. Students can sign up by visiting https://alumni.moreheadstate.edu/s/1869/18/interior.aspx?sid=1869&gid=2&pgid=837&cid=2044.

To sponsor the students participating, visit https://securelb.imodules.com/s/1869/18/interior.aspx?sid=1869&gid=2&pgid=842&cid=2050, and leave the student’s name at the bottom as a referral to help the student raise money.

To learn more about SGA, call 606-783-2071, email sga@moreheadstate.edu or visit www.moreheadstate.edu/sga.

