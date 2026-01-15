Midweek Nature Stroll at Bernheim Forest

Midweek Nature Stroll

March 11 @ 10:00 am - 12:00 pmWill there be Wildflowers?Take a midweek pause to explore Bernheim’s hidden wonders with our passionate Volunteer Naturalists.

Traverse the slopes of Rock Run Trail to explore limestone and shale outcroppings and spot the first signs of spring wildflowers.

This is a free program; registration is required.Registration required by 4 p.m. the day prior to the program. No pets, please. Call (502) 215-7155

For more information, please call 502.955.8512 or visit bernheim.org/event