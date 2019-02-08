Mike Epps Funny as ish Comedy Tour at KFC Yum! Center

to Google Calendar - Mike Epps Funny as ish Comedy Tour at KFC Yum! Center - 2019-02-08 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Mike Epps Funny as ish Comedy Tour at KFC Yum! Center - 2019-02-08 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Mike Epps Funny as ish Comedy Tour at KFC Yum! Center - 2019-02-08 19:00:00 iCalendar - Mike Epps Funny as ish Comedy Tour at KFC Yum! Center - 2019-02-08 19:00:00

KFC Yum! Center 1 Arena Plaza, Louisville, Kentucky 40202

Mike Epps Funny as ish Comedy Tour at KFC Yum! Center

Comedian and actor Mike Epps brings the “Funny as ish Comedy Tour” to KFC Yum Center in Louisville, Ky. 

Epps will be joined on stage by some of the biggest names in comedy. This includes comedian Lavell Crawford, who is quickly climbing the comedic ranks and becoming one of the hottest stars in the biz today. TV and Film credits includes “Workaholics,” “Breaking Bad,” “Last Comic Standing,” “Baby’s Mama Drama,” “Beverlyhood,”and more.

A comedian, actor, social media influencer, musician and podcast host, DC Young Fly has proven that innate comedic ability, abundant creativity, and a passion for generating laughter in others can be translated across multiple mediums. Originally having picked up traction for his hilarious videos on Vine, DC is a hands down fan-favorite amongst today’s generation, currently holding an overall deal with MTV/VH1.

For more information visit kfcyumcenter.com

Info
KFC Yum! Center 1 Arena Plaza, Louisville, Kentucky 40202 View Map
Concerts & Live Music
to Google Calendar - Mike Epps Funny as ish Comedy Tour at KFC Yum! Center - 2019-02-08 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Mike Epps Funny as ish Comedy Tour at KFC Yum! Center - 2019-02-08 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Mike Epps Funny as ish Comedy Tour at KFC Yum! Center - 2019-02-08 19:00:00 iCalendar - Mike Epps Funny as ish Comedy Tour at KFC Yum! Center - 2019-02-08 19:00:00

Tags

Dec Jan Cover

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Friday

December 21, 2018

Saturday

December 22, 2018

Sunday

December 23, 2018

Monday

December 24, 2018

Tuesday

December 25, 2018

Wednesday

December 26, 2018

Thursday

December 27, 2018

Submit Yours