Mike McCarthy Sculpts Stone at Kentucky Artisan Center

On Saturday, Nov. 11, sculptor Mike McCarthy will carve stone in a demonstration from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the center. In 2010, McCarthy turned from carving wood to carving stone, which has become his preferred material.

“I strive for my work to have a feeling of softness even though the materials I use have hard surfaces and qualities,” McCarthy said. “Creating art has always been a necessity for me and sculpting allows my ideas to come to life.”

The Kentucky Artisan Center at Berea is located just off Interstate 75 at Berea Exit 77. The center’s exhibit, shopping and travel information areas are open daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and the cafe is open from 9:00 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free.

The Kentucky Artisan Center at Berea currently features works by more than 750 artisans from more than 100 counties across the Commonwealth.

For more information visit kentuckyartisancenter.ky.gov