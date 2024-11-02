Mike Super - Magic & Illusion at The Grand Theatre

Sat - Nov 2, 2024 - 7:30pm EDT

Mike Super has pioneered a new form of magic with his own inimitable, down-to-earth style and personality. Mike has brought the art of magic back to the people. He transcends the "trick" and connects personally with his audience on a level they can relate to. Whether it's through television, stage or simply one-on-one, Mike Super's personality and humor reaches out and enchants the public. His appeal to both young and old has made him one of the most sought after mystifiers in the world!

For more information, please call 502.352.7469 or visit thegrandky.com