Mill Springs Ghost Walk

Zollicoffer Park Highway 235, 1 mile south of Nancy, Nancy, Kentucky 42544

Mill Springs Ghost Walk

Mill Springs Battlefield Association Ghost Walk – Mill Springs Battlefield’s Zollicoffer Park Hwy 235 Nancy, KY, 5pm-8:30pm. The Ghostwalk is a living history trail hike illuminated solely by fire light and the light of the moon! Travel through history with tour guides, armed with lanterns, as we showcase stories from the Battle of Mill Springs. Being surrounded by cannon fire, you never know what to expect in the heat of battle! The first tour will begin at 5:30pm and the last tour at 8:30pm.

For more information call 606-636-4045 or visit millsprings.net.

Zollicoffer Park Highway 235, 1 mile south of Nancy, Nancy, Kentucky 42544 View Map
606-636-4045
