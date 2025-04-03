Million Dollar Time Machine at SKyPAC

Travel through music history with the "Million Dollar Time Machine™" coming to SKyPAC on April 3rd! This unforgettable show features top impersonators from around the world and a time machine that stops at 27 defining moments, bringing legends like Bon Jovi, Cher, Johnny Cash, and Celine Dion back to their peak years. Plus, the 22nd-century band, INFINITY, performs alongside these incredible impersonators. Don’t miss this epic musical journey!

For more information call 270.904.1880 or visit theskypac.com