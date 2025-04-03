Million Dollar Time Machine at SKyPAC

Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center (SkyPAC) 601 College Street, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101

Million Dollar Time Machine at SKyPAC

Travel through music history with the "Million Dollar Time Machine™" coming to SKyPAC on April 3rd! This unforgettable show features top impersonators from around the world and a time machine that stops at 27 defining moments, bringing legends like Bon Jovi, Cher, Johnny Cash, and Celine Dion back to their peak years. Plus, the 22nd-century band, INFINITY, performs alongside these incredible impersonators. Don’t miss this epic musical journey!

For more information call  270.904.1880  or visit theskypac.com

270.904.1880
