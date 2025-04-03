Million Dollar Time Machine at SKyPAC
to
Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center (SkyPAC) 601 College Street, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101
Million Dollar Time Machine at SKyPAC
Travel through music history with the "Million Dollar Time Machine™" coming to SKyPAC on April 3rd! This unforgettable show features top impersonators from around the world and a time machine that stops at 27 defining moments, bringing legends like Bon Jovi, Cher, Johnny Cash, and Celine Dion back to their peak years. Plus, the 22nd-century band, INFINITY, performs alongside these incredible impersonators. Don’t miss this epic musical journey!
For more information call 270.904.1880 or visit theskypac.com