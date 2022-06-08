× Expand Behringer-Crawford Museum Mini Explorer Camp logo

Mini Explorer Camp at Behringer-Crawford Museum

A summer of curiosity and discovery awaits at Behringer-Crawford Museum. Children ages 4-6 years old are invited to Mini Explorer Camp, a three-day summer camp, where adventurers will learn, play and sing songs about the natural world and the early settlers that lived here. Participants will make crafts, handle museum artifacts and explore BCM's outdoor play area, NaturePlay@BCM, weather permitting.

The camp takes place at the museum at 1600 Montague Road-Devou Park, Covington, KY 41011 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 8, 9, and 10.

Campers will receive a camp t-shirt, daily snack and bottled water. Each child needs to bring a packed lunch each day. Cost is $75 per child (first child; $70 additional child) for museum members and $140 (first child; $70 additional child) for non-members, which includes a one-year family membership to BCM.

The deadline to register for Mini Explorer Camp is 3:30 p.m. Friday, May 20. Call 859-491-4003 or email Kim at education@bcmuseum.org to register.

For more information call 859.491.4003 or visit bcmuseum.org