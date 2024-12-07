× Expand Lori McAlister Event information

Mini Mystical Market at Stargazer Lounge

Get your holiday shopping done or treat yourself with the Mini Mystical Market on Saturday, December 7th from 11 am to 5 pm. We will have psychics and tarot readers as well as vendors with crystals, jewelry, art and decor at The Stargazer Lounge on N. Wilson (the old Trail Theater) in Morehead, Kentucky. Willy boy's will be on site selling food. There will be a $5 entry fee at the door. Half of the proceeds will go Tasha Fauxe's Fight against ovarian cancer. Additional donations are appreciated.

For more information visit on Facebook: moreheadmysticalmark