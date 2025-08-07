Mini Rod Pull at Hopkins County Fair

Hopkins County Fair Grounds 605 East Arch Street, Madisonville, Kentucky 42431

Mini Rod Pull at Hopkins County Fair

Join us at the Hopkins County-Madisonville Fair for the Mini Rod Pull on Thursday, August 7th in the arena.

Classes:

1850 lbs.

1950 lbs.

2050 lbs.

$1,000 added money and $20 Hook Fee with 100% payback. 

For more info contact:

Ray Cartwright - 270.836.2236

John Waldrop - 270.889.4690

or visit hopkinscountymadisonvillefair.com

