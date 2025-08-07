Mini Rod Pull at Hopkins County Fair
Hopkins County Fair Grounds 605 East Arch Street, Madisonville, Kentucky 42431
Join us at the Hopkins County-Madisonville Fair for the Mini Rod Pull on Thursday, August 7th in the arena.
Classes:
1850 lbs.
1950 lbs.
2050 lbs.
$1,000 added money and $20 Hook Fee with 100% payback.
For more info contact:
Ray Cartwright - 270.836.2236
John Waldrop - 270.889.4690
or visit hopkinscountymadisonvillefair.com
