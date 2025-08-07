Mini Rod Pull at Hopkins County Fair

Join us at the Hopkins County-Madisonville Fair for the Mini Rod Pull on Thursday, August 7th in the arena.

Classes:

1850 lbs.

1950 lbs.

2050 lbs.

$1,000 added money and $20 Hook Fee with 100% payback.

For more info contact:

Ray Cartwright - 270.836.2236

John Waldrop - 270.889.4690

or visit hopkinscountymadisonvillefair.com