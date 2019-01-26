Miniature Natural Material Baskets Demonstration at Artisan Center

Kentucky Artisan Center 200 Artisan Way, Berea, Kentucky 40403

 Miniature Natural Material Baskets Demonstration at Artisan Center

Gin Petty Demonstrates Miniature Natural Material Baskets

Gin Petty has been making baskets for many years and is primarily self-taught. For her demonstration, she will use the natural dried leaves and vines that she finds and gathers in the region surrounding her gardens and yard in Madison County.

The Kentucky Artisan Center at Berea is located just off Interstate 75 at Berea Exit 77. The center’s exhibit, shopping and travel information areas are open daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and the cafe is open from 9:00 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free.

The Kentucky Artisan Center at Berea currently features works by more than 750 artisans from more than 100 counties across the Commonwealth.

For more information call (859) 985-5448 or visit kentuckyartisancenter.ky.gov

