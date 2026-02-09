× Expand Sharon Boggs Minnie Adkins and Kip Ramey at last year's Minnie Adkins Day

Minnie Adkins Day at Little Sandy Lodge

Minnie Adkins Day is one of the biggest and best folk-art festivals in eastern Kentucky. Started in July 2014 to honor our local resident folk artist and her contributions to Elliott County it is a local arts and crafts market with music, entertainment, fun, and food. Always held on the third Saturday in July, the setup space is $10 and is open to artists and crafters from everywhere and there is no cost for guests to get in. So just come on in to look, shop, and just visit with us for a while. We hope to see you there.

For more information call 606 738 5515 or visit littlesandylodge.com