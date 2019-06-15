Minotaur Mazes Present Mission Aerospace at Ky Gateway Museum

Take off on an out of this world adventure when Minotaur Mazes Mission Aerospace exhibit lands at the Gateway Museum. Full of mazes, puzzels and simulators.

Open June 15 through September 15, 2019.

Tuesday thru Saturday: 10am – 4pm Closed Sunday & Monday

For more information call (606) 564-5865 or visit kygmc.org