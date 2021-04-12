VIRTUAL ----Mint Julep Mixology Tours at Copper & Kings

Mint Julep Mixology Tours at Copper & Kings

Join us for this mixology class with Copper & Kings' bartenders and learn to make the Derby's official drink. And what would a Derby Party be without the Mint Julep? We'll learn to make the classic Brandy Julep alongside an Apple Brandy riff, all just in time for Derby season. Includes a take-home custom engraved copper julep cup and an abbreviated distillery tour.

These classes sell out quickly, so get your tickets today.

April 21st and 28th @ Time TBD

Each class is limited to 30 participants

$50

For more information call (502) 561-0267 or visit copperandkings.com