Mint Julep Tasting Class at High Stakes Grill

Mint Julep Tasting Class: A Journey Through Time and Flavor

Step into the world of one of America's most iconic cocktails—the Mint Julep—at our exclusive tasting class. This immersive experience will guide you through the evolution of the Mint Julep, with four expertly crafted versions of this refreshing drink, including one that traces back hundreds of years, using rose petals for an extra touch of elegance.

Limited Tickets Available: This intimate class is designed for a small group of enthusiasts, so be sure to grab your tickets quickly before they're gone! The combination of history, flavors, and delightful snacks will make this a memorable experience you won't want to miss.

Perfect for cocktail lovers, history buffs, and those seeking a unique evening out.

Price: $58 per person

For more information call (502) 576-4646 or visit highstakesgrill.com