Miranda Lambert at Rupp Arena

GRAMMY Award-winner Miranda Lambert announces her new Livin’ Like Hippies Tour that will make a stop at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky., on Friday, March 2, 2018, featuring special guests Jon Pardi and The Steel Woods.

The Livin’ Like Hippies Tour receives its name from the lyrics of Lambert’s aptly titled song “Highway Vagabond” which appears on The Nerve side of Lambert’s 24-song, double album, The Weight Of These Wings.

For more information visit rupparena.com