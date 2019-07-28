Miranda Sings Live... No Offense at Kentucky Center for the Arts

with special guest Colleen Ballinger

Colleen Ballinger is an actor, comedian, trained vocalist, writer and executive producer. Best known for portraying her character, ‘Miranda Sings,’ a personality that is the polar opposite of Ms. Ballinger, Colleen has amassed over 20 Million followers across social media and passed 2 billion views on YouTube. She can currently be seen as ‘Miranda’ on the newly released second season of her Netflix Original series, HATERS BACK OFF, as well headlining the worldwide, live tour, “Miranda Sings Live...You’re Welcome”.

The character Miranda was created in 2008 and became mainstream when Colleen received a personal call from Jerry Seinfeld to appear on his series Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee, and subsequently The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. ‘Miranda’s’ origins were intended as a parody of the young, self-absorbed singers with more far more confidence (and vibrato) than talent which Colleen saw uploading videos to YouTube. Miranda is known for her overdrawn red lips, questionable advice about singing and life, a deluded self-confidence, and over-the-top rants about her family and personal problems.

Colleen is also the co-author of the New York Times #1 Bestselling book Selp Helf, alongside her brother/producing partner, Chris Ballinger. She regularly appears on Live with Kelly & Ryan and served as a guest co-host on The View, as Colleen.

She currently resides in Los Angeles with her Instagram-famous cats, Prissy Gus Gus and Daisy Mae.

Tickets start at $39.50

For more information call 502-566-5111 or visit kentuckycenter.org