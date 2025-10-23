× Expand Barn Lot Theater Announcment Slides - 6 Misery Logo

Misery at Barn Lot Theater

Based on the novel by Stephen King that later became a hit movie, Misery follows successful romance novelist Paul Sheldon, who is rescued from a car crash by his “number one fan,” Annie Wilkes, and wakes up captive in her secluded home. While Paul is convalescing, Annie reads his latest book and becomes enraged when she discovers the author has killed off her favorite character, Misery Chastain. Annie forces Paul to write a new Misery novel, and he quickly realizes Annie has no intention of letting him go anywhere. The irate Annie has Paul writing as if his life depends on it, and it does.

Rated R violence, language and disturbing content

For more information call (270) 432-2276 or visit barnlottheater.org