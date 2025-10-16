Misery at Barn Lot Theater
to
Barn Lot Theater 207 South Main Street, Edmonton, Kentucky 42129
Barn Lot Theater
Announcment Slides - 6
Misery Logo
Misery at Barn Lot Theater
Based on the novel by Stephen King that later became a hit movie, Misery follows successful romance novelist Paul Sheldon, who is rescued from a car crash by his “number one fan,” Annie Wilkes, and wakes up captive in her secluded home. While Paul is convalescing, Annie reads his latest book and becomes enraged when she discovers the author has killed off her favorite character, Misery Chastain. Annie forces Paul to write a new Misery novel, and he quickly realizes Annie has no intention of letting him go anywhere. The irate Annie has Paul writing as if his life depends on it, and it does.
Rated R violence, language and disturbing content
For more information call (270) 432-2276 or visit barnlottheater.org