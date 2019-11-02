Miss Direction at University of the Cumberlands

Saturday, November 2, 2019

Gatliff Chapel, University of the Cumberlands

Williamsburg, KY

Miss Direction is based in southeast Kentucky in the London/Corbin area. The band performs music from a variety of genres including jazz, funk, ballads, gospel, pop and more. Miss Direction started as the University of the Cumberlands Jazz Combo in 2014. The band was formed by UC music faculty David Threlkeld and Dr. Steven Sudduth with Threlkeld on saxophone and Sudduth on trombone. UC music students performed in the rhythm section and on vocals. The band has continued to perform even after some of the members graduated. The band performs regularly at The Wrigley Taproom in Corbin and in various other venues throughout the region.

Located in Williamsburg, Kentucky, University of the Cumberlands is an institution of regional distinction offering quality undergraduate, graduate, doctoral, and online degree programs.

For more information call (606) 539-4606 or visit ucumberlands.edu