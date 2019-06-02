Miss Kentucky Kickoff to the Crown Event
Fourth Street Live! 411 S. Fourth Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202
On June 2nd, 2019 the Miss Kentucky Scholarship
Organization will host their “Kickoff to the Crown” event at Fourth Street LIVE from 3:00 PM-
5:00 PM. This event will be the first of the competition week that will take place in multiple
venues across Louisville. This is the first time in over 25 years that the Miss Kentucky
Scholarship Organization Competition will be held in Louisville.
At the “Kickoff to the Crown” event there will be exciting programing featuring all
young women competing for the 2019 title of Miss Kentucky and Miss Kentucky’s Outstanding
Teen. Also, to be announcement at the Kickoff is the top five Miss Kentucky “Quality of Life”
candidates in each group for 2019. The “Quality of Life” award is given to a young woman who
has excelled in her commitment to enhancing the quality of life for others through volunteerism
and community service.
Following the program, there will be autograph and photo opportunities for those in
attendance to get to know the candidates involved throughout the week. Other notable attendees
that will be present for this event are executive director of the Miss Kentucky Scholarship
Organization, Ashley Anderson, 2018 Miss Kentucky Katie Bouchard, and 2018 Miss
Kentucky’s Outstanding Teen Joanna Clark.
For more information visit misskentucky.org