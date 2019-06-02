Miss Kentucky Kickoff to the Crown Event

On June 2nd, 2019 the Miss Kentucky Scholarship

Organization will host their “Kickoff to the Crown” event at Fourth Street LIVE from 3:00 PM-

5:00 PM. This event will be the first of the competition week that will take place in multiple

venues across Louisville. This is the first time in over 25 years that the Miss Kentucky

Scholarship Organization Competition will be held in Louisville.

At the “Kickoff to the Crown” event there will be exciting programing featuring all

young women competing for the 2019 title of Miss Kentucky and Miss Kentucky’s Outstanding

Teen. Also, to be announcement at the Kickoff is the top five Miss Kentucky “Quality of Life”

candidates in each group for 2019. The “Quality of Life” award is given to a young woman who

has excelled in her commitment to enhancing the quality of life for others through volunteerism

and community service.

Following the program, there will be autograph and photo opportunities for those in

attendance to get to know the candidates involved throughout the week. Other notable attendees

that will be present for this event are executive director of the Miss Kentucky Scholarship

Organization, Ashley Anderson, 2018 Miss Kentucky Katie Bouchard, and 2018 Miss

Kentucky’s Outstanding Teen Joanna Clark.

For more information visit misskentucky.org