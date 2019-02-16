Missoula Children's Theatre presents Robin Hood at RiverPark Center

RiverPark Center 101 Daviess Street, Owensboro, Kentucky 42303

Missoula Children's Theatre presents Robin Hood at RiverPark Center

 The time is simply long ago and the place is the magical, mythical Sherwood Forest. Our hero, Robin Hood, and his Merry Band of colorful characters seek the help of the Foresters, manage to waylay the Aristocrats and set out to rescue Maid Marion and Marion's Maid. Prince John tries to stay calm as his Sheriff, guards and horsemen botch Robin's arrest thanks to the aromatic Skunks. Wacky humor and an original score add to this fresh new look at a legendary outlaw in a legendary time.

For more information visit riverparkcenter.org

RiverPark Center 101 Daviess Street, Owensboro, Kentucky 42303
Kids & Family
