Missoula Children's Theatre: Hercules at the Alhambra Theatre

Missoula Children's Theatre (MCT) is a renowned performing arts organization based in Missoula, Montana. Founded in 1970, MCT is famous for its touring productions, which bring theater to children across the United States and internationally. Their unique model involves touring teams that arrive in a community with a complete set of costumes, props, and sets and then cast and rehearse local children in an original musical production within a week. This is a rare opportunity for students to interact with and learn from these esteemed performers.

For more information, please call 270.887.4295 or visit pennyroyalarts.org