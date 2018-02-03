Missoula Children’s Theatre presents Jack and the Beanstalk

February 3, 2018 •2 PM

What happens when a young boy plants Wonder Beans in his backyard? For Jack, it is the beginning of a great adventure. With a little help from P.T. Wonder and a vegetarian Giant, Jack learns a valuable lesson about true happiness. Presented by Missoula Children’s Theatre, this original adaptation of the classic children’s story, Jack and the Beanstalk will be performed by a cast of local young actors

For more information visit riverparkcenter.org