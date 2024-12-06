× Expand Mistletoe Art Stroll Mistletoe Art Stroll

Mistletoe Art Stroll in Downtown Madisonville

Have a Hallmark Holiday in Madisonville! Shop the Mistletoe Stroll and experience shopping in downtown Madisonville like never before! The fourth annual Mistletoe Art Stroll will be held in downtown Madisonville on Friday, December 6th from 5-8 PM.

Art, shopping, food, and fun! The Mistletoe Art Stroll is guaranteed to be a shopping experience with style! Support small businesses and creative artisans, all while checking off your holiday shopping list! Downtown businesses will open their doors and host artisans in their stores! Designated “stroll stops” will feature the local businesses you know and love and a guest artisan in their space! You can expect to find over 40 artisans featuring one-of-a-kind art, including locally poured candles, handcrafted jewelry, pottery, leather items, paintings, custom home décor, and so much more! Many local stores and restaurants will also have event specials and sales!

“We are excited to usher in the holiday season with a weekend of holiday magic in Madisonville,” said Colbi Ferguson, Director of Communications at Hopkins County Tourist and Convention Commission. “The Mistletoe Art Stroll will be a great event to bring visitors and locals into our community to support small businesses and artisans!”

This family-friendly event will feature the Christmas Tree Lighting at 5:30 PM in front of the Historic Courthouse. Join community leaders as they light the tree and kick off the holiday season! Enjoy the classical sound of a local brass ensemble or sing along to your favorite Christmas carol on a free horse-drawn carriage ride downtown! Other activities scheduled for that evening include free balloon twisting, a stilt walker, free popcorn, ornament decorating, and more!

Participating businesses and artisans will be listed on visitmadisonvilleky.com. The Mistletoe Art Stroll will be held rain or shine as most vendors and artisans will be located indoors.

For additional information, call the Hopkins County Tourist and Convention Commission at 270-821-4171 or visit visitmadisonvilleky.com