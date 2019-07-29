Mix it Up! Exhibit at New Editions Gallery

New Editions Gallery 500 West Short Street, Lexington, Kentucky

 This exhibition features the artists Patrick Adams, Cheryl Chapman, Jaime Corum, Sabra Crockett, Laurie Doctor, Larry Forgard, Carlos Gamez de Francisco, Angie Reed Garner, Joyce Garner, Rodney Hatifled, Philip High, Lesley Humphrey, Shawn Marshall, Felipe Molina, Patricia Baldwin Seggebruch, Chris Segre-Lewis, David Stenulson, Lynn Sweet, Kiptoo Tarus, Sharon Weis, Debbie Westerfield, and Carleton Wing.

Through September 7

Tuesday-Saturday, 11AM-5:30PM

For more information call 859.266.2766 or visit NewEditionsGallery.com

New Editions Gallery 500 West Short Street, Lexington, Kentucky
859.266.2766
