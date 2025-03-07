Mnozil Brass at the Norton Center for the Arts

to

Norton Center for the Arts 600 West Walnut Street, Danville, Kentucky 40422

Mnozil Brass at the Norton Center for the Arts

Hailed as one of the world’s premier brass ensembles, this group blends classical, jazz, folk and pop with sketch comedy, silly songs and side-splitting buffoonery on their trumpets, trombones, French horn and tuba.

For more information call 859.236.4692 or visit nortoncenter.com

Info

Norton Center for the Arts 600 West Walnut Street, Danville, Kentucky 40422
Concerts & Live Music
859.236.4692
to
Google Calendar - Mnozil Brass at the Norton Center for the Arts - 2025-03-07 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Mnozil Brass at the Norton Center for the Arts - 2025-03-07 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Mnozil Brass at the Norton Center for the Arts - 2025-03-07 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Mnozil Brass at the Norton Center for the Arts - 2025-03-07 19:00:00 ical