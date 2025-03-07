Mnozil Brass at the Norton Center for the Arts
to
Norton Center for the Arts 600 West Walnut Street, Danville, Kentucky 40422
×
Mnozil Brass at the Norton Center for the Arts
Hailed as one of the world’s premier brass ensembles, this group blends classical, jazz, folk and pop with sketch comedy, silly songs and side-splitting buffoonery on their trumpets, trombones, French horn and tuba.
For more information call 859.236.4692 or visit nortoncenter.com
Info
Norton Center for the Arts 600 West Walnut Street, Danville, Kentucky 40422
Concerts & Live Music