Moccasin Workshop at the Oldham County History Center

The Oldham County History Center will be hosting an Eastern Woodland Style Moccasin Workshop during the 2019 Colonial Trade Faire on Saturday, June 1 from 1 – 2 p.m. The purpose of the Colonial Trade Faire is to teach visitors about the various skills and crafts of the colonial time period in Kentucky. American settlers and Native Americans alike wore moccasins and this workshop is perfect for Boy and Girl Scouts, individuals, parent/child, re-enactors and anyone wanting to try something new.

Moccasins will be made from heavy suede leather with participant’s choice of color. This one-hour class covers how to make your own custom pattern and the actual making of the moccasins. All materials and tools provided. Finished product will be similar to picture below. Workshop will take place inside the Rob Morris Educational Building, located at 207 W. Jefferson St in La Grange. The 9th annual Colonial Trade Faire will be held June 1 and 2, in conjunction with Arts on the Green.

Class instructor will be Melvin Rowe of Sulphur, KY. Rowe is and has been a potter, art instructor, Director and Assistant Director of the Metro Arts Center (Louisville) and Assistant Director of the University Craft Center at Western Kentucky University. He has been president of the Louisville Craftsman’s Guild, and has held positions with the Visual Arts Network, Kentucky Craft Marketing Program Advisory Committee, Kentucky Guild of Arts and Craftsmen, and Arts Watch. He has published articles in various publications such as Ceramics Monthly, The Crafts Report, Smoke and Fire and is the author of Making Pottery Functional. Rowe has taken part in or been a juror or speaker at many art events as well as becoming a certified Scout instructor in pottery. He frequently participates in many living history events with fellow members of the SAR (Sons of the American Revolution).

Class size is limited to 12 people/ages 13 and up. Must register by Friday, May 24. Cost is $45 per person. For questions or to register please call the Oldham County History Center at (502) 222-0826 or Helen@oldhamcountyhistorycenter.org.

For more information call (502) 222-0826 or visit oldhamcountyhistoricalsociety.org