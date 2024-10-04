Mogadishu Mile Military Fitness Competition
to
Queenslake Farm 292 Soards Road, Georgetown, Kentucky 40324
Mogadishu Mile Military Fitness Competition
Queenslake Horse Farm hosts the Fourth Annual Mogadishu Mile Military Fitness Competition on Friday and Saturday, Oct. 4 and 5, 2024. A tribute to the bravery shown during Operation “Gothic Serpent” in Mogadishu, Somalia, during the 1993 Battle of Mogadishu, the annual competition at Queenslake involves teams navigating a rigorous obstacle course that concludes with a one-mile run while carrying 35-lb rucksacks.
For more information visit registermoga.com