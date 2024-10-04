Mogadishu Mile Military Fitness Competition

Queenslake Horse Farm hosts the Fourth Annual Mogadishu Mile Military Fitness Competition on Friday and Saturday, Oct. 4 and 5, 2024. A tribute to the bravery shown during Operation “Gothic Serpent” in Mogadishu, Somalia, during the 1993 Battle of Mogadishu, the annual competition at Queenslake involves teams navigating a rigorous obstacle course that concludes with a one-mile run while carrying 35-lb rucksacks.

For more information visit registermoga.com

