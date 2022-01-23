Momics! at The Bard's Town
The Bard's Town 1801 Bardstown Road, Louisville, Kentucky 40205
Louisville Laughs
A night of standup momedy!
Join Louisville Laughs at The Bard's Town for Momics! -- a night of standup momedy.
We have a great lineup of comics who are also moms to make you laugh -- Shanda Sung, Crystal Phoenix, Misty Stine, Keri Sprinkle, Dom Simone and host Jen Cooper.
It's a great night out with great food and drinks at The Bard's Town and more fun that book club.
Tickets are $10 in advance.
For more information visit eventvesta.com/events/12117/t/tickets