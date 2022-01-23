× Expand Louisville Laughs A night of standup momedy!

Momics! at The Bard's Town

Join Louisville Laughs at The Bard's Town for Momics! -- a night of standup momedy.

We have a great lineup of comics who are also moms to make you laugh -- Shanda Sung, Crystal Phoenix, Misty Stine, Keri Sprinkle, Dom Simone and host Jen Cooper.

It's a great night out with great food and drinks at The Bard's Town and more fun that book club.

Tickets are $10 in advance.

For more information visit eventvesta.com/events/12117/t/tickets