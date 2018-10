Mommy Tonk at The Laughing Derby

Text your girlfriends, hire a sitter, bring your husband if you dare ... The musical comedy duo Mommy Tonk is coming to The Comedy Caravan in Louisville, Kentucky for one night only. Two moms ... one guitar ... cursing in perfect harmony. Laugh along as they sing the soundtrack to your lives with their live Americana roots band, The Assless Chaps. Motherhood has never been so f---ing funny!

For more information call (502) 459-0022.